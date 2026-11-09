Rempel Garner issues warning over Liberals' mass immigration

The Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill sat down with Rebel News at Rebel News Live in Calgary to talk about immigration and foreign workers.

Angelica Toy
  |   November 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Immigration and foreign workers were among the topics discussed when Rebel News caught up with Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner at Rebel News Live in Calgary.

The event brought viewers together with Rebel News journalists, political leaders and guest speakers for a full day of speeches, interviews and audience questions. Attendees also had opportunities to speak with some of the guests beyond their presentations on stage.

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Rempel Garner, who represents Calgary Nose Hill and was first elected to Parliament in 2011, was among the event’s featured speakers.

During our one-on-one interview, much of the conversation focused on immigration and foreign workers, two issues at the centre of Canada’s political debate.

Watch the full interview above to hear what Rempel Garner had to say.

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Canada’s immigration system must put Canadian citizens, Canadian workers and Canadian values first. Temporary foreign workers and international students should be required to leave when their permits expire, citizenship should not be granted to those who support terrorism or reject Canada’s laws and values, and the federal government must reverse the damaging consequences of unchecked mass migration. We call on Canada’s leaders to restore order, enforce the rules, and to protect Canadian jobs and communities.

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Angelica Toy

Social Media Coordinator

Angelica was taught from a young age to question the mainstream narrative and seek the truth. Guided by her faith and commitment to freedom, she regularly hits the streets of Calgary, Alberta, where she lives and attends university.

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