Rempel Garner issues warning over Liberals' mass immigration

Immigration and foreign workers were among the topics discussed when Rebel News caught up with Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner at Rebel News Live in Calgary.

The event brought viewers together with Rebel News journalists, political leaders and guest speakers for a full day of speeches, interviews and audience questions. Attendees also had opportunities to speak with some of the guests beyond their presentations on stage.

Don't miss out Two cities left Vancouver Sat, Nov 14 Get tickets Toronto Sat, Nov 21 Get tickets

Rempel Garner, who represents Calgary Nose Hill and was first elected to Parliament in 2011, was among the event’s featured speakers.

During our one-on-one interview, much of the conversation focused on immigration and foreign workers, two issues at the centre of Canada’s political debate.

Watch the full interview above to hear what Rempel Garner had to say.