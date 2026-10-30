REVEALED: CBSA renews crisis actor contracts for $5M through 2030

The Canada Border Services Agency has renewed a contract for actors taking part in simulations to assess future border officers at its main training campus, even as the agency moves forward with sweeping cuts to its workforce.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   October 30, 2026   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

The Canada Border Services Agency has renewed its contract for professional actors who play travellers in officer training, at a recorded value of $5 million through March 31, 2030.

The contract appears in the agency's proactive disclosure of contracts for the second quarter of 2026-27 on the federal open data portal, dated July 24. No other outlet has reported the renewal, but the agency's use of actors in training was reported by The Canadian Press in 2019.

The record names the vendor as 6954251 Canada Inc of Hudson, Quebec, and describes the work as "SERVICE D'ACTEURS PROFESSIONNELS," which is French for professional actors' services. A second row, dated one day earlier, repeats the vendor and amount under "Tuition fees/costs-courses.”

The value is a ceiling over about three years and eight months, which equals out to be roughly $1.4 million a year. The same vendor received $272,000 in January 2025 for "option year 3" of the previous contract.

The 2021 federal tender for the original contract outlines the work taking place at the agency’s college in Rigaud, Quebec, its primary training campus, where prospective Border Services Officers (BSOs) are assessed. "In order to assess the future BSOs, CBSA may require the services of up to 45 actors to take part in simulations, in one day,” it reads.

Hudson Productions, a theatre company in Hudson, Quebec, says on its website that it "acts as an actors' agency, supplying actors to the Canadian Customs and Excise College in Rigaud for the training of Canadian customs officers". An unofficial mirror of the federal corporate registry lists the directors of 6954251 Canada Inc as Heather Markgraf and Bert Markgraf, the founders named on the Hudson Productions site.

This renewal comes in a year of cuts. In its May 28 briefing for the Commons public safety committee, the agency said "CBSA's budget was reduced by two percent, or approx. $52 million" and "CBSA is reducing its workforce by 348 employees (18 executives and 330 non-executives), only in national headquarters.”

Nothing in the record links the contract to the cuts.

The agency is led by President Erin O'Gorman, appointed effective July 18, 2022, and reports to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree who has recused himself from decisions involving the listed terrorist entity, the LTTE (Tamil Tigers), following his documented associations with the World Tamil Movement.

As the agency slashes 348 headquarters positions, it has earmarked up to $5 million for crisis actors through 2030, leaving Canadians to wonder: whose priorities are being served?

Remigration Now!

11,652 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada’s immigration system must put Canadian citizens, Canadian workers and Canadian values first. Temporary foreign workers and international students should be required to leave when their permits expire, citizenship should not be granted to those who support terrorism or reject Canada’s laws and values, and the federal government must reverse the damaging consequences of unchecked mass migration. We call on Canada’s leaders to restore order, enforce the rules, and to protect Canadian jobs and communities.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.