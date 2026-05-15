'Ridiculous' Liberal gun grab will have 'no effect' on public safety: Tracey Wilson

“It's pretty blatantly clear that not only is this politically driven, but they know full well there is zero evidence that this is going to have a positive impact on public safety,” said the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokesperson.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 15, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Article by Rebel News staff.

An access to information request filed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation confirmed what many have suspected: Public Safety Canada has no evidence to suggest the Liberal gun grab will improve safety.

The information — or lack thereof — confirmed what Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in leaked audio published by Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokesperson Tracey Wilson.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Tracey joined Sheila Gunn Reid to share her thoughts on the shameless attack against legal firearm owners.

“When Liberals think nobody's listening, they tell the truth,” she said of the leaked recording, adding cabinet ministers know it won't impact public safety but is a strategy designed “strictly for votes in Quebec.”

However, the CCFR spokesperson said she was “still glad” the Canadian Taxpayers Federation filed the access to information request to add an additional layer of evidence against the program.

The Liberals' assertion to their voters that the gun grab would be an evidence-based policy was also an affront to their own voters, she said.

“It's pretty blatantly clear that not only is this politically driven, but they know full well there is zero evidence that this is going to have a positive impact on public safety,” Tracey said, noting that “crime is out of control” in the country while the federal government is concerned with confiscating legal guns.

“They're banning guns from law-abiding citizens like you and I, who've never done anything wrong,” Tracey told Sheila. “To suggest that this policy would have any positive impact, especially when you're doing all these terrible things on the softening of sentences, is ridiculous.”

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-05-15 19:29:55 -0400 Flag
    This is precisely why Alberta wants out. Ottawa is fixated on Quebec and their own power. It’s not 1867 anymore but those Liberals still think the rest of Canada is just colonies to be milked of their wealth.