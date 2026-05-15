'Ridiculous' Liberal gun grab will have 'no effect' on public safety: Tracey Wilson

Article by Rebel News staff.

An access to information request filed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation confirmed what many have suspected: Public Safety Canada has no evidence to suggest the Liberal gun grab will improve safety.

The information — or lack thereof — confirmed what Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in leaked audio published by Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokesperson Tracey Wilson.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Tracey joined Sheila Gunn Reid to share her thoughts on the shameless attack against legal firearm owners.

“When Liberals think nobody's listening, they tell the truth,” she said of the leaked recording, adding cabinet ministers know it won't impact public safety but is a strategy designed “strictly for votes in Quebec.”

🚨BREAKING!!!🚨Audio recordings of the Public Safety Minister talking about the "buyback" confiscation program:

▶️launches Tuesday with pilot project in Cape Breton ▶️money pot "capped" at $742M, after it's exhausted you get nothing ▶️admits if he had to start over they'd scrap… pic.twitter.com/V3FbTQ31lA — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) September 21, 2025

However, the CCFR spokesperson said she was “still glad” the Canadian Taxpayers Federation filed the access to information request to add an additional layer of evidence against the program.

The Liberals' assertion to their voters that the gun grab would be an evidence-based policy was also an affront to their own voters, she said.

“It's pretty blatantly clear that not only is this politically driven, but they know full well there is zero evidence that this is going to have a positive impact on public safety,” Tracey said, noting that “crime is out of control” in the country while the federal government is concerned with confiscating legal guns.

“They're banning guns from law-abiding citizens like you and I, who've never done anything wrong,” Tracey told Sheila. “To suggest that this policy would have any positive impact, especially when you're doing all these terrible things on the softening of sentences, is ridiculous.”