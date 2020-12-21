Risking COVID to live a normal life: JCCF Lawyer James Kitchen

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, lawyer James Kitchen with the Justice Centre for Constitution Freedoms joined Sheila to talk about the damage to civil liberties caused by various lockdowns.

Here's a bit of what James had to say:

“In order to justify these sorts of egregious, wholesale infringements you have to have something dramatic to support that justification. That's missing. That's not there. The sky is not falling, people are not dying in the streets. “We have a situation we have to deal with, but do we deal with that through normal measures ? Or do we deal with that through the complete destruction of the economy and people's liberties and really, of the whole thing that makes life worth living? “Christmas is massive for people, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically... Christmas morning — that's [one] of the things that keeps people going, as far as their mental health.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

