James Kitchen of the Justice Centre is Protecting Civil Liberties

We're currently on month nine and a half of two weeks to flatten the curve. However, the coronavirus is with us as much as it ever was, and the only things being flattened these days are civil liberties and economic growth.

Rebel News has been at the forefront defending rights and freedoms being stomped on by governments during the pandemic.

We're telling the stories of people who want to reopen their businesses in defiance of COVID-19 lockdowns at iWillOpen.com. We are also helping people who are fined for doing absolutely normal things that are now rendered illegal by the stroke of a pen of a public health officer. You can help us in those legal battles at FightTheFines.com.

It's a big job keeping Canada free from government overreach under normal circumstances. It's an even bigger job when governments are using the pandemic to control every single aspect of your life including who you can visit for Christmas.

That's why I'm so grateful for the work being done by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). This civil liberties organization has filed challenges to the pandemic lockdown in both Manitoba and Alberta and they are also defending people hit with expensive fines.

Joining me tonight to discuss the work being done by the JCCF to defend your Charter rights from the greedy hand of government is James Kitchen, a lawyer with the Justice Centre.