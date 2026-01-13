Iranian protester delivers a chilling WARNING every Australian must hear

Outside the U.S. Consulate in Melbourne, amid a rally supporting the Iranian people, one woman’s words cut through the chants and placards with startling clarity.

Speaking to me during a live broadcast, the Iranian protester delivered a raw account of what life under the Islamic Republic has meant for her country, and a warning she believes Australians cannot afford to ignore.

She described receiving messages from loved ones inside Iran, recounting scenes of people being shot in front of their families and mass killings carried out by the regime. She told me this violence is not an aberration but the inevitable outcome of a radical and brutal ideology imposed by force.

Watch the full livestream:

While stressing that she respects all religions, she drew a sharp distinction between faith and coercion. “Do not force it on other people,” she said, arguing that the Islamic Republic has spent nearly five decades torturing, murdering and silencing Iranians who simply want to live freely.

Her message was not just about Iran. Again and again, she turned her focus to Australia, urging people here to “stand on the right side of history” and warning that radical Islam, if left unchallenged, produces the same results everywhere. “We are fighting the same fight,” she said, calling on Australians to recognise the parallels before it is too late.

When asked why many activists who rally loudly for other causes were absent, she did not hesitate. She said the suffering of Iranians does not suit certain political agendas, despite the scale of the bloodshed.

She also appealed directly to former U.S. President Donald Trump, asking him to act and help Iranians who, she said, are resisting the regime empty-handed.

Her final plea was simple but confronting: Iran was once free — and Australia should do everything possible to ensure it stays that way.