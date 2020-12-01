Russia? Congo? Or Canada? Don't undersell the lockdown: Andrew Lawton with Ezra Levant

In this clip from the latest Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton called in to talk about the lockdowns.

Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:

“We have certainly seen some voices in media, now almost all of that has been from the right, we've seen some people in civil society groups — but politicians? “Not at all, with few exceptions. And remember, those who have taken the position have found themselves outside of the political apparatus. Belinda Karahalios in Ontario is an example of this. “There's a very serious point here that I have to share with you and your viewers, Ezra, and that is — an opposition politician was charged with protesting government. “That is a headline I've seen in Belarus, that's a headline we see in Congo, that's a headline we see in Russia... this is not something that we should understate the significance of.”

