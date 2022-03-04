SA Police scrap mandates just a week before Supreme Court ruling

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens

The South Australian police force will abandon its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its officers from Monday.

Notably, the mandate for police officers will be ended just a week before a Supreme Court challenge of the mandates is due to be heard.

It has been reported that there are estimates of 60 officers 18 public servants who have declined the COVID-19 vaccine who are on enforced leave due to the mandate.

Victorian Liberal Democrats senate candidate and former police officer Krystle Mitchell also took particular note of the timing of the announcement, tweeting 'SA police back peddle on egregious mandates a week before a Supreme Court ruling that could have provided precedent to other court cases across the country. Don't pretend to be the 'good guys' in this. You're not.'

I smell something fishy here...

SA police back peddle on egregious mandates a week before a Supreme Court ruling that could have provided precedent to other court cases across the country. Don't pretend to be the 'good guys' in this. You're not.https://t.co/0BaIclf85D — Krystle Mitchell 🌸 (@Krystle_LibDems) March 4, 2022

The South Australian mandate had been imposed by the state's Police Commissioner Grant Stevens using controversial emergency management powers.

ABC News also reported that:

Mandates also exist for employees in other sectors such as health, aged and disability care, schools, childcare, forensic science and taxi and rideshare services. Several police officers have joined education and healthcare workers, including nurse and former AFLW Adelaide Crows Player Deni Varnhagen, in challenging the mandates in court.

A three-day trial is scheduled for the week beginning March 14, the same week South Australians go the polls.