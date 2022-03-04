SA Police scrap mandates just a week before Supreme Court ruling
COVID-19 vaccine mandate dropped in South Australia only a week before potentially precedent-setting Supreme Court judgement
The South Australian police force will abandon its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its officers from Monday.
Notably, the mandate for police officers will be ended just a week before a Supreme Court challenge of the mandates is due to be heard.
It has been reported that there are estimates of 60 officers 18 public servants who have declined the COVID-19 vaccine who are on enforced leave due to the mandate.
Victorian Liberal Democrats senate candidate and former police officer Krystle Mitchell also took particular note of the timing of the announcement, tweeting 'SA police back peddle on egregious mandates a week before a Supreme Court ruling that could have provided precedent to other court cases across the country. Don't pretend to be the 'good guys' in this. You're not.'
I smell something fishy here...— Krystle Mitchell 🌸 (@Krystle_LibDems) March 4, 2022
SA police back peddle on egregious mandates a week before a Supreme Court ruling that could have provided precedent to other court cases across the country. Don't pretend to be the 'good guys' in this. You're not.https://t.co/0BaIclf85D
The South Australian mandate had been imposed by the state's Police Commissioner Grant Stevens using controversial emergency management powers.
ABC News also reported that:
Mandates also exist for employees in other sectors such as health, aged and disability care, schools, childcare, forensic science and taxi and rideshare services.
Several police officers have joined education and healthcare workers, including nurse and former AFLW Adelaide Crows Player Deni Varnhagen, in challenging the mandates in court.
A three-day trial is scheduled for the week beginning March 14, the same week South Australians go the polls.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.