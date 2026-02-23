Historic Saint-Paul Church in Montreal destroyed by fire

The blaze — while still under investigation — comes amid a wave of church burnings and desecrations across Canada in recent years.

Alexandra Lavoie
  Alexandra Lavoie
  |   February 23, 2026   |   News Analysis

In the early hours Monday morning, a devastating five-alarm fire ravaged the historic Saint-Paul Catholic Church in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, reducing the century-old structure to rubble. Built between 1910 and 1911, this designated heritage site had been serving the community as a rental space for the Saint Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church and a local food bank.

The blaze, which erupted around 1:40 a.m. near De l'Église Avenue and Laurendeau Street, quickly spread to an adjacent seniors' residence, forcing the evacuation of over 70 elderly residents and nearly 150 people in total.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported, but the loss is profound. This incident underscores a troubling pattern of church destructions in Canada, where sacred sites embodying our nation's Judeo-Christian roots are increasingly vulnerable.

Whether accidental or otherwise—the cause remains under investigation—it highlights the need for stronger protections amid rising urban decay and anti-Christian persecution. The food bank operating in the basement reportedly "lost everything," creating an immediate gap in local community services.

As plumes of smoke lingered into the morning, over 100 firefighters battled the flames. Officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage, and the Archdiocese of Montreal has stated that information remains limited while cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

