Saskatchewan man charged with arson after historic Orthodox church destroyed

RCMP says the investigation has not found evidence that the October 1 fire was ideologically motivated.

Efron Monsanto
  |   November 06, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Source: Facebook / All Saints Orthodox Church Meadow Lake

A 28-year-old Meadow Lake man has been charged with arson after All Saints Orthodox Church was destroyed in a fire last month.

RCMP identified the accused as Gavin Burnouf. Police arrested and charged him on November 2 with one count of arson under Section 434 of the Criminal Code. He appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on November 5.

The fire broke out at the church on 2nd Street East at around 2 a.m. on October 1. Meadow Lake RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded, but the church was destroyed. Police confirmed there were no injuries.

Investigators initially considered the fire suspicious. Meadow Lake RCMP were helped by a serious crimes unit and fire investigators from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

So far, police say it does not appear the alleged arson was ideologically motivated. The charge against Burnouf has not been proven in court.

The destruction of the 68-year-old church left members of the Orthodox community without a spiritual and social centre. Before the arrest was announced, locals told CBC News that they were fundraising and planning to rebuild.

For years, Canadians have watched churches vandalized, damaged or burned.

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Efron Monsanto

Head of Video

Formerly Hamilton-based, now Toronto man and Head of Video Production for Rebel News, Efron Monsanto joined as an intern in 2017 and has been a Rebel ever since. While witnessing Canada succumb to government overreach through the powers of un-elected medical bureaucrats, he became a video journalist. Documenting police and municipal thuggery alike, he strives to shine light on the darkness that is covering Canada’s liberty.

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