Saskatchewan mother threatens legal action over girls' washroom privacy concerns at Lampman School

Lawyers funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms have sent a legal demand letter to the South East Cornerstone Public School Division on behalf of Lampman mother Tawney Johnson, calling for policies that would restrict girls’ school washrooms to biological females.

According to the Justice Centre, the complaint centres on allegations that a 17-year-old transgender student was permitted to use the girls’ multi-stall washroom at Lampman School, prompting concerns from several female students who said they no longer feel safe or comfortable using the facilities.

The legal letter argues Saskatchewan’s Human Rights Code allows schools to maintain sex-segregated washrooms on the basis of “public decency,” and claims the school division has a legal obligation to protect the privacy, dignity, and security of female students.

The Justice Centre says multiple students submitted written impact statements. One 13-year-old girl allegedly wrote that she felt “scared” using the washroom, while another student said girls should not have to fear being “watched or threatened” in shared spaces.

Constitutional lawyer Allison Pejovic said schools are expected to provide safe environments for students and argued that “girls should not have to endure a full school day fearful that a biological male student will be in the washroom with them.”

Johnson has also reportedly written to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and other provincial officials seeking intervention.

The school division has not publicly responded to the allegations or the legal demand letter as of publication time.