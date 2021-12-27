SCANDAL: Victorian government lied, tried to suppress the truth over QR codes

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Covid commander Jeroen Weimar

A bombshell court ruling has exposed the Daniel Andrews government lied about and tried to cover up details over the security of the private information of millions of Victorians.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state government assured Victorians that any details they shared would only be used for public health purposes.

However, the Herald Sun reported today that personal information shared with contact tracers or through QR codes does not have “absolute protection”.

The report has revealed that the government was not only aware of the lie, but had actively tried to deceive the public by gagging the release of the truth related to the security of private information.

Covid commander Jeroen Weimar launched a legal bid to have the court case kept secret for five years to stop the damaging revelation from being made public.

Documents published by the Herald Sun reveal that Weimar outrageously argued to the court that public confidence in the state’s contact tracing system was of greater importance than telling Victorians about the threat their personal information could be obtained by others.

The news has come to light as the department applied to the court to put the brakes on the Victorian WorkCover Authority seeking access to contact tracing information as part of its probe into the state’s hotel quarantine fiasco.

As the state department pushed for the details to be quashed from public view, documents have revealed that Marcus Hoyne, acting for VWA (WorkSafe), ­argued the court should not ­assist the public being misled.

He accused the department of seeking the suppression “to prevent the public from knowing the true story that information provided through contact tracing may have to be disclosed”.