Canadian taxpayers are funding 99 new electric vehicle car chargers across the maritime provinces, 12 of which will be installed in the town of Minister of National Resources Seamus O'Regan's alma mater.

Seamus O'Regan studied politics at St. Francis Xavier (St. F.X.) in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, before heading into entertainment, joining Justin Trudeau's wedding party and then entering politics as a Liberal Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl.

According to the press release, Antigonish (pop. 4,300) will be providing nearly $50,000 to cover the cost.

Natural Resources Canada provided $495,000 in funding to Saint John Energy to help build 99 EV fast chargers across the Maritimes to encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles. The Town of Antigonish is also contributing $47,955 to the project. Additional contributors and site locations include the City of Edmundston, the Village of Perth-Andover, the Town of Mahone Bay, the Town of Berwick and the City of Summerside. With the federal funding, the total cost of the project is $1,138,689.

Sean Fraser, also a St. F.X. grad and the Liberal MP for Central Nova praised the plan:

“Our government’s investments in the green economy help fight climate change and create good jobs at home. These new electric vehicle charging stations will help Antigonish become an even more dynamic place to live and will bring the Town one step closer to net zero.”

Other well-known graduates of St. Francis Xavier include former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt; former prime minister Brian Mulroney; Liberal MP Sean Casey; Liberal MP and Chairman of the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations Geoff Regan; former Liberal MP and Canada's new consul general in Boston, Rodger Cuzner; Pierre Trudeau's deputy prime minister Allan J. MacEachen; and Gerald Butts' senatorial aunt, Peggy Butts.

More than 41,000 children are currently living in poverty in Nova Scotia.

There are fewer than 300 electric vehicles registered in the province.