Sen. Kris Wells threatens 'no Canadian citizenship' for Alberta separatists

As the separation conversation continues to heat up, there are those who would advocate for the revocation of Canadian citizenship of Alberta separatists — unlike the approach taken by the UK and Ireland, in which Irish citizens maintained their British citizenship upon seceding. Senator Kris Wells recently posted to X, "I can assure you. No Canadian passport, no citizenship, no pension, and no future if you want to leave Canada."

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Cory Morgan, columnist for the Western Standard and author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook, joined Sheila Gunn Reid to disarm the empty threats being hurled at sovereigntist Albertans.

Morgan remained unfazed by what he sees as attempts to intimidate people away from the movement. "It's a threat, and I think the intent is to make people afraid to want to pursue independence," he said. "But if anything, it's just entrenching people's will to do it."

Sheila pointed out Wells' hypocrisy on the issue of revoking citizenship, something the Liberal government has failed to do even in warranted circumstances. "Again, Kris Wells, he's a senator in a government that said that terrorists should be able to keep their Canadian citizenship," she pointed out. "They're the 'A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian' kind of people — even if they are immigrants to Canada who commit terrorism on homeland soil. And yet, for them, the real problem might be Albertans who want to do something else than stay in confederation."