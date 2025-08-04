Senior Libertarian QUITS after party leader joins socialist-Islamist rally

A senior figure in the NSW Libertarian Party has resigned in protest after Party leader and Member of the NSW Legislative Council, John Ruddick, joined a rally across the Sydney Harbour Bridge alongside socialist and Islamist groups on Sunday.

Cameron Shamsabad — former Vice President and Secretary of the NSW Libertarians, as well as a former election candidate — announced his resignation in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter):

Shamsabad’s resignation followed growing internal backlash. Party sources leaked screenshots from internal NSW Libertarian group chats, revealing widespread anger over Ruddick’s participation in the protest.

Many members had already condemned Ruddick publicly under his original post — particularly over his accusation that Israel is committing “genocide,” a stark reversal of his previously stated positions.

On Monday, Victorian Libertarian MP David Limbrick distanced himself from his NSW counterparts, publicly rejecting their rhetoric and actions.

Debate Showdown: Ruddick to Face Avi Yemini

On Tuesday night, The Opposition Podcast will host a fiery debate between John Ruddick and Avi Yemini, moderated by Rukshan Fernando.

Yemini will challenge Ruddick over his sudden reversal on Israel, and whether his participation in the rally aligns with the Libertarian Party’s long-standing non-interventionist stance on foreign conflicts.

