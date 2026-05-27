Separatist movement seems to be booming after court blocked Stay Free Alberta petition

Alberta's growing separatist movement is gaining momentum following a controversial court ruling that temporarily blocked a citizen-led referendum on independence.

In Airdrie, supporters of the sovereignty movement voiced their frustration with Ottawa, skepticism toward federal institutions and anger over what they describe as decades of Western alienation.

The recent court decision that found the Stay Free Alberta petition was unconstitutional, citing a lack of sufficient consultation with First Nations groups regarding potential impacts on treaty rights.

But that ruling has become a flashpoint of supporters of independence, many of whom believe the courts are obstructing Albertans from democratically expressing their views on separation.

In their eyes, Western Canada is being economically exploited by Central Canada while lacking meaningful political representation, a feat obviously observed when the federal Liberals are governing in Ottawa.

Throughout our report, those we heard from expressed frustration that the federal elections are largely determined outside of Alberta and regardless of how Western Canadians vote.

Perhaps more damning of Mark Carney's Liberal reign is the parliamentary majority he acquired through spineless floor-crossing from MPs who betrayed their own voters to lock in personal riches.

Unlike protests in the past, one particular thing stood out as new: the non-stop honking from those driving past on the highway.

There's a lot of debate in the media over how popular separatist sentiments are in Alberta, but for well over an hour during the demonstration, you'd be hard pressed to go a minute without hearing someone honking in support.