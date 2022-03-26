Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Several Members of European Parliament SHREDDED Justin Trudeau — and they weren't wrong

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies shared their reactions to the lambasting of Canada's prime minister and discussed the Canadian legacy media's reaction to Trudeau's embarrassing evisceration before the whole of the European Parliament.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 26, 2022
  • News Analysis

Justin Trudeau’s two-day trip to Brussels, Belgium to “meet allies and partners to continue addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” took a turn for the worse for our dear prime minister, as four different Members of European Parliament (MEPs) positively shredded the PM as he was forced to sit and listen. German MEP Christine Anderson scolded him as "a disgrace for any democracy" and told him to "please spare us your presence.”

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies shared their reactions to this lambasting of Canada's prime minister and discussed the Canadian legacy media's reaction to Trudeau's embarrassing evisceration before the whole of the European Parliament.

