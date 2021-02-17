Shady behaviour by the FBI? George Papadopoulos explains how he was treated by feds

George Papadopoulos is a name that has been floating around the American political discussion almost constantly since his involvement with the Trump campaign began in 2016. Most famously, George was indicted for his involvement in “Russiagate,” before eventually receiving a light punishment for being uncooperative with federal investigators.

George has long alleged that there is far more to his story than the mainstream media suggests. He joined Andrew Chapados on episode #10 of Andrew Says, where he pointed out that he's now been pardoned by former president Trump (without much complaint from the left-leaning media), there's a lengthy investigation being conducted by Special Counsel John Durham into how the FBI's probe into him even started:

Both John Durham — who's now a special counsel — and the former attorney general William Barr both publicly refuted the inspector general and the FBI regarding how this entire investigation started and whether it even had any basis, that's the first thing. The second point is that the FBI lawyer who was in charge of my so-called case, Kevin Klinesmith, has plead guilty, he was indicted and is looking at six months in prison for altering documents. He's actually been the first ex-FBI official who's been charged by the Durham investigation.

