SHOCK: Tommy Robinson's prison governor admits he's being punished for 'his ideology'

Tommy Robinson is being kept in solitary confinement at a prison called HMP Woodhill. The judge didn’t sentence Tommy to solitary; that’s a decision made by the prison governor.

And it’s illegal. Solitary confinement is a punishment meant for unruly convicts who commit more crimes in prison. Even murders don’t serve their sentences in solitary confinement.

Before Tommy went away, he asked me to help him manage his legal affairs including crowdfunding his legal fees. We hired a law firm specializing in prison law to sue the prison to get him out of solitary.

A few weeks ago, our lawyer wrote a scorching letter to the governor of that prison, Nicola Marfleet. You can read it here. Well, we just received a reply — and it’s astonishing.

Governor Marfleet refused to change Tommy’s situation at all. Even crazier, she admitted that Tommy is being kept in solitary because of “the polarising nature of his ideology.” She actually put that in writing.

Scroll on to read the letter for yourself, or watch the short video above about it. Here’s the key paragraph in the letter:

“I can confirm that in making this decision full consideration has been given to alternative locations to manage the prevailing risks. It is evident that such risks will essentially remain regardless of the establishment he is located, due to his high public profile and the polarising nature of his ideology, which is a matter of public record.”

Since when does the U.K. punish people for their ideology? And exactly what ideology is that? Being pro-British or pro free speech? There are hundreds of prisoners in the U.K. who have “polarising ideologies” — terrorists who support Al Qaida or ISIS.

But they’re not kept in solitary confinement. Just Tommy. We have no choice: we have to sue. So we’re hiring an excellent barrister to go to court to seek a judicial review of this outrageous decision.

I was just sent a cost estimate of this legal battle. It won’t be cheap: it will cost tens of thousands of pounds before we’re done. And that’s just one of two fights I told Tommy I’d help him with.

Tommy also faces a bogus charge under the Terrorism Act. Police tried to use that law to force Tommy to give them the password to his cellphone without a search warrant.

He refused — as any journalist would — so they’re trying to accuse him of breaking the law.

In fact, it’s the police who are breaking the law, by inappropriately using a law designed to force information out of terrorists in a “ticking time-bomb” scenario. We’ve got an excellent KC lined up for that case, a barrister who worked for Tommy before, and beat the Met Police.

So we have two excellent legal teams in place. But now I have to keep my promise to Tommy to crowdfund their bills.

Can you please help me cover the fees for these lawyers? Each case has a solicitor and a barrister. That’s four lawyers altogether. It’s tens of thousands of pounds. But I really believe we can win. The law is on our side.

Too many times, Tommy has gone to court without excellent lawyers — and he was chewed up by the system. I’ve known Tommy for years. Many of his legal problems have come from not having expert legal counsel at key moments in his life. This time we’re fighting back with top counsel, including a KC who has won for Tommy before.

It’s his best bet to get out of solitary confinement.

Would you please help me give Tommy a Christmas present: namely, to take care of his legal bills for him? We’ve got the team. We’ve got the case. Now, we just need to go into battle for him.

To get him out of solitary confinement and into a more appropriate prison setting. And to repel this trumped-up Terrorism Act case. If you chip in £50 or more, I’ll personally tell Tommy when I visit him next time in HMP Woodhill.

I’ll let him know you were one of his top supporters. Please help chip in right here on this page to fight against the outrageous decision by Governor Marfleet, and to fight back against the abuse of the Terrorism Act.

Let’s give Tommy the Christmas gift he really needs — and what a great gift it would be for him!

READ THE LETTER: