Shocking: City of El Paso unable to control influx of illegal immigrants

As I was walking the streets of El Paso, I couldn’t help but wonder how many immigrant children on the streets were with their real families. Only 30% of the children coming through the US borders illegally are with their biological parents, and 70% go unaccounted for once they enter into the US and are being trafficked.

The City of El Paso has declared a state of emergency over the migrant crisis. More than 80,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the city since late August, while more than seven million have entered the US illegally since President Biden took office.

I spoke with a man from Colombia who told me he is on his way to New York but can’t continue his journey because he ran out of money.

Also, I spoke with a Venezuelan who told me he came to the United States to have a chance at a better life after one of the wealthiest nations in South America, Venezuela, collapsed into poverty once Socialist dictator Maduro took office.

The city’s facilities are at max capacity which is why the streets of El Paso have been overtaken by illegal immigrants. Both government and private organizations bring them food, clothing, and blankets throughout the day.

