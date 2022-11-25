Shocking: Convoy protester Jaskanwal Singh recounts being beaten by police in Ottawa

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Jaskanwal Singh and his friends attended the truckers' convoy in Ottawa to protest alongside their fellow Canadians. The last thing Jaskanwal expected was to be arrested.

It’s been almost a year since the truckers' convoy took to the nation's capital to protest the COVID-19 mandates we had been dealing with since the pandemic first began in March of 2020. Countless Canadians were arrested and some even had their bank accounts frozen for simply practicing their right to protest.

With the Public Order Emergency Commision currently taking place, it’s the perfect time to share this story. Jaskanwal was one of the many Canadians who was arrested on the final days of the convoy. He was charged with public mischief, resisting arrest, and disobeying a lawful order. Jaskanwal’s licence with the Law Society of Ontario is pending until the charges come to a conclusion.

Listen to Jaskanwal Singh's story and get a firsthand perspective on what it was like for him that day. If you want to check out all of our coverage from the Public Order Emergency Commission, check out our website at TruckerCommision.com