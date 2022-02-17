BREAKING: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested

Twitter / Joe Warmington

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

According to reports from journalist Joe Warmington, Freedom Convoy 2022 organizer Tamara Lich has been arrested tonight by Ottawa police.

Two photos are being circulated of at least one police officer handcuffing Lich in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill.

Lich is the Métis organizer of the original GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign for the trucker convoy that travelled to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. After astonishing support, both financially through fundraising and physically through the support of those who turned out along overpasses to wave Canadian flags, the movement spiralled into a more broad protest against COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Recently, Lich had been in negotiations with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Coming to terms through negotiations brokered by Dean French, the former chief of staff to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a deal was struck resulting in numerous trucks leaving residential areas in the city.

Breaking: Mayor Watson will meet with Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich on the “conditions for them to exit residential neighbourhoods.” Watson wants evidence of this before noon February 14. This agreement “was reached through backchannel negotiations.” See correspondence below 👇 pic.twitter.com/2sXLvs9DFp — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) February 13, 2022

This is a developing story and more details will be provided.