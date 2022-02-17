BREAKING: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested

Tamara's reported arrest comes shortly after other leaders of the convoy movement were similarly arrested.

  • By Eitan Gilboord
  • February 17, 2022
  • News
BREAKING: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested
Twitter / Joe Warmington
Remove Ads

According to reports from journalist Joe Warmington, Freedom Convoy 2022 organizer Tamara Lich has been arrested tonight by Ottawa police. 

Two photos are being circulated of at least one police officer handcuffing Lich in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill. 

Lich is the Métis organizer of the original GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign for the trucker convoy that travelled to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. After astonishing support, both financially through fundraising and physically through the support of those who turned out along overpasses to wave Canadian flags, the movement spiralled into a more broad protest against COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Recently, Lich had been in negotiations with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Coming to terms through negotiations brokered by Dean French, the former chief of staff to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a deal was struck resulting in numerous trucks leaving residential areas in the city.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided. 

Canada Ottawa news Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.