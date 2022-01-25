Stunning support for truckers travelling through Alberta

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

With the Truckers Freedom Convoy having arrived in Calgary, Alberta the night before, the second day embedded with the group started around 9 a.m. at a Flying J gas station surrounded by 2000–3000 freedom-loving Canadians showing their support for this movement.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who Rebel News viewers should be very familiar with, delivered a powerful speech (as per usual), fanning the flames of freedom before the convoy departed, which left the crowd in a frenzy of energy.

Pastor Artur ended his speech with a heartfelt prayer for those travelling to Ottawa, asking for their safety and protection on the road to Ottawa.

After that, we joined the convoy, and hit the road.

Not long after exiting the city limits of Calgary, we came across an accident that had already occurred. It was clear the two vehicles involved had been part of the convoy at some point.

Continuing onwards, it suddenly became very clear that potentially everyone had underestimated the amount of traction and momentum the truckers rebellion carried with them.

The driving force behind this convoy, no pun intended, is not only a sight to be hold, but a pleasure to bare witness too.

The commitment and determination of those aligned with the Truckers Freedom Convoy was truly something to behold.

Arriving in Medicine Hat was incredible. Everyone was greeted with love and support that could be tangibly felt. Streets and inspections were closed for the convoy to pass through. It was truly a beautiful moment to share with everyone present.