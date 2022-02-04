Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Premier Brian Peckford is suing Canada over COVID-19 vaccine travel mandates

Brian is the only surviving drafter and signatory of the 1982 Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and is the main applicant in this case.

  February 04, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford joined Ezra to go through, page-by-page, a new lawsuit filed in the Federal Court seeking to strike down the Canadian government's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements for air travellers.

You can read the document for yourself here on the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom's website.

