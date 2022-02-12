Shocking legal update: Pastor Artur faces historical charges

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 25954 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has now been arrested five times for the apparent crimes of opening his church, feeding the homeless and attending peaceful protests. He is presently locked up in isolation at the Remand Centre in Calgary awaiting a bail hearing that is scheduled for early next week.

As always, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who has been provided to Artur at no cost to him thanks to your donations at SaveArtur.com, has been working tirelessly to secure his release.

None of what Pastor Art has done merits the level of targeted enforcement and incessant harassment that he has endured. If only authorities had the same fervor in pursuing drug dealers, gang members and human traffickers.

Now Pastor Artur is being held is custody and is facing trespassing and mischief over $5000 criminal charges, in addition to being charged under Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act for allegedly abetting the Coutts, Alberta trucker blockade.

Pastor Artur is the first person ever charged under the Act, but it is a charge that many suspect is not likely to stick.

Not even the truckers who are blocking the border have been charged under the Act, so the notion of charging a pastor who went down, exercised his religious freedoms, and preached for a few hours amidst the truckers and then departed is confounding.

I was joined by Sarah Miller, Pastor Artur’s legal counsel, for a recap of his unbelievable arrests over the passed two years, and to discuss the current charges and the plan moving forward to get Artur out of jail.

