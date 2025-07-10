SHOCKING: Threatened with arrest for covering Islamic public prayers

On Sunday, myself and Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy were at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica to cover yet another public prayer organized in conjunction with anti-Israel demonstrations. Despite standing at a respectful distance and waiting for the group to arrive, we were soon surrounded by participants who attempted to obstruct filming using flags, signs, and other objects.

CALL TO PRAYER IN MONTREAL: At the Notre-Dame Basilica, anti-Israel protesters stage a show of dominance with an Islamic prayer.



As I film, some attempt to block my view.



More to come @RebelNewsOnline. pic.twitter.com/s6GvPZ9N0f — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2025

Rather than intervening against those blocking us, Montreal police turned their attention to me, physically preventing me from recording and attempting to remove me from the area. Officers said to “let them pray” and accused me of “creating an event,” despite clear video evidence that we were not provoking or interfering with the gathering, only trying to record the public prayer demonstration.

SHOCKING: Montreal police threaten to arrest me for recording Islamic public prayers in front of Notre-Dame Basilica.



These are anti-Israel protesters now shielded from scrutiny by those with guns and badges.



Full report to come. pic.twitter.com/dMh8kgbHBG — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2025

This isn’t an isolated case. Independent journalist Natasha Graham was violently arrested in a similar context while filming an anti-Israel protest. Her arrest occurred in front of demonstrators who applauded as she was taken away. She now faces two criminal charges: obstructing and assaulting a police officer.

BREAKING: Montreal police arrest independent journalist @NatashaMontreal while she reported on the pro-Hamas protest here in the old city.



The mob cheered as the SPVM works on their behalf. This was after her and I were assaulted openly by the unruly crowd.



More details to… pic.twitter.com/HcuDg7MKRT — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 13, 2025

The rise in hate-fueled protests and public prayers across Montreal since October 7, 2023, has sparked debate over the place of religion in public spaces. Premier François Legault has even proposed a bill to ban all public prayers — regardless of religion — in response to the growing tensions.

The Independent Press Gallery of Canada strongly condemns the Montreal police’s treatment of @RebelNewsOnline journalist Alexa Lavoie, who was threatened with arrest and physically obstructed while reporting on a public demonstration in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica. pic.twitter.com/aH3EXKwkyc — Independent Press Gallery (@IndependentPG) July 7, 2025

While this law remains under consideration, the selective enforcement already at play is causing alarm. The question now is: why are journalists being threatened or arrested for doing their jobs, while disruptive activists face little to no consequences?