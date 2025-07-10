SHOCKING: Threatened with arrest for covering Islamic public prayers

A troubling pattern is emerging in Montreal: journalists attempting to document public demonstrations and religious gatherings are facing police intimidation — while disruptive protesters are left untouched.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   July 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Sunday, myself and Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy were at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica to cover yet another public prayer organized in conjunction with anti-Israel demonstrations. Despite standing at a respectful distance and waiting for the group to arrive, we were soon surrounded by participants who attempted to obstruct filming using flags, signs, and other objects.

Rather than intervening against those blocking us, Montreal police turned their attention to me, physically preventing me from recording and attempting to remove me from the area. Officers said to “let them pray” and accused me of “creating an event,” despite clear video evidence that we were not provoking or interfering with the gathering, only trying to record the public prayer demonstration.

This isn’t an isolated case. Independent journalist Natasha Graham was violently arrested in a similar context while filming an anti-Israel protest. Her arrest occurred in front of demonstrators who applauded as she was taken away. She now faces two criminal charges: obstructing and assaulting a police officer.

The rise in hate-fueled protests and public prayers across Montreal since October 7, 2023, has sparked debate over the place of religion in public spaces. Premier François Legault has even proposed a bill to ban all public prayers — regardless of religion — in response to the growing tensions.

While this law remains under consideration, the selective enforcement already at play is causing alarm. The question now is: why are journalists being threatened or arrested for doing their jobs, while disruptive activists face little to no consequences?

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

