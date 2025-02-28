SHOCKING! Transgender parent BRUTALLY attacks own children

You know, every so often, we get one of those cases — those horrifying, gut-wrenching stories that make you shake your head and wonder how we got here as a society. A story where all the warning signs were there, the red flags waving frantically, and yet, no one dared to say a word for fear of being labeled a bigot. And now, a child has been stabbed. A child! And not by some random thug on the street, but by their own father — if we can even call him that anymore.

This is the case of Alice Michael Joseph Attwood, a 35-year-old trans-identified male in Alberta, who was charged with aggravated assault after stabbing his eight-year-old daughter so severely that he severed her esophagus. The girl remains in hospital and will require a feeding tube for what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

Attwood, who refers to himself as a “genderfluid queerdo” and uses “she/they/he” pronouns, was arrested but then released pending trial — until his own family petitioned the court for an involuntary psychiatric hold, fearing for the safety of his children, themselves and the public.

Even then, Attwood was reportedly released from the mental health unit earlier than anticipated.

Since the attack, Attwood has continued posting on social media, openly admitting to stabbing his children.

In one chilling Facebook post, he wrote:

For obvious reasons I’m going to sit and stay silent on the locally viral rumors going around. I understand people’s upset (trust it’s not as high as my own) and I’m going to answer for what I did. When I can see the picture more clearly then I will be here to hold myself accountable as well.

In a comment below, he explicitly states: “And yes, I stabbed my daughter in the shoulder, and scraped my son’s arm. The cause, and the why are the slander I am mentioning here. I definitely had some sort of mental break… that’s why I’m in psych.”

Screenshots from Discord reported by Amy Hamm at Reduxx reveal even more disturbing insights into his mindset at the time of the attack: “On the psychology ward. I sort of had a break happen. My kids are OK, but I did sort of… unconsciously stab Mia in the shoulder. I feel terrible.”

He then spirals into a bizarre hallucination:

Then I had this feeling in emergency tonight that a ritual was taking place and people didn’t even know it… but I watched the whole thing unfold. I even saw an Indigenous queen. She was so regal. (Literal old lady with her son walking around.) All in my head of course, but it did… kind of make me feel better about the whole thing.

Even more disturbingly, Attwood also posted selfies from his hospital bed, seemingly unfazed by the gravity of his actions. When one social media user offered sympathy, Attwood responded “Thank you so much. I was definitely terrified of just being rejected for that happening. I’ve got a lot to go through now, and it’ll be a lot of work… but I finally found my friends… And it’s all of YOUUUU. Mod Squad!!! Assemble!”

This is not just an isolated tragedy — it is the direct result of a culture that refuses to acknowledge clear mental instability when it manifests in politically protected groups.

Attwood had previously posted about being unable to work due to an alleged disability and had set up a GoFundMe to support his children, some of whom he had full-time custody of. He stated he needed funds to ensure his oldest child could attend a ‘trans-inclusive’ school in Calgary, revealing a household where gender ideology, not stability or safety, was the priority.

And it wasn’t just Facebook. On his YouTube channel, where Attwood dabbles in all things occult, Attwood posted a ‘coming out’ video in which he openly discussed his two personas.

In any other era, this would have been recognized as a severe mental illness, a clear-cut case of someone struggling with dissociative tendencies. But today? Today, this is not seen as a warning sign. It’s celebrated. It’s called ‘diversity.’ We are told that recognizing these fractured identities is the right thing to do, rather than asking hard questions about mental stability and fitness to parent.

Even more disturbingly, in the same video, he brushed off his aggressive social media posts as simply “working through the shadows.” A chilling way to reframe violent rhetoric as a harmless personal journey.

We have a society that tells us to celebrate this, to affirm it, to bow down to it — because the alternative is to be called transphobic. And so, instead of calling out the obvious mental instability, we let this person remain in control of children until, inevitably, disaster struck.

It’s not even just about this one person. It’s about the culture we’ve fostered.

We have a system that has completely lost its moral compass. We will remove kids from loving homes for misgendering, but we will leave them in the care of an unstable, violent adult because he claims to be part of the most protected class in the country. And when things explode in our faces — when the ticking time bomb goes off — what do the media and the activists say? Nothing. Silence. They will ignore it, or worse, they will find a way to make the perpetrator the victim.

We have seen this before, and we will see it again. Because we are not allowed to tell the truth anymore. We are not allowed to say that some people are unwell, that some people should not be around children, and that playing along with someone’s delusions at the expense of innocent lives is not compassion — it’s negligence.

Alice Michael Joseph Attwood is not some rare anomaly. He is the inevitable outcome of a society that has decided to prioritize ideology over reality, that has decided to celebrate the dangerous and the deranged while punishing those who speak out. And now, a child has paid the price.

How many more?