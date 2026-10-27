Should Canada interfere in US elections?
With the US midterms days away, Rebel News asked Canadians on the street whether Canada should be able to influence American elections.
On Oct. 21, the US Embassy in Ottawa published a fact sheet listing what it says are examples of Canadians interfering in the American midterm elections on Nov. 3.
It points to Industry Minister Mélanie Joly saying Canada is putting pressure on American businesses “in key Republican states,” and to Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who campaigned in Florida in August for Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz ahead of her primary.
It also cites Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s $75-million anti-tariff ad campaign, a Canadian consul general appearing at a trade event with Democrats only, and federal billboards in mostly Republican states.
The embassy goes further, pointing to ordinary Canadian citizens convicted or charged with voting illegally in U.S. elections. It ends with a warning: “Americans decide America’s elections.”
The federal government denies any interference, but this week it told Canadian diplomats in the U.S. not to meet with midterm candidates.
Rebel News’ Anastasia Zorchinsky went to the streets outside the U.S. Embassy to ask Canadians: should Canada be able to interfere in American elections? And should Americans be able to influence ours?
Anastasia Zorchinsky
Anastasia Zorchinsky is a Montreal-based Student Journalism Intern with Rebel News, political science student and campus leader. Her reporting investigates ideological radicalization, extremist movements, antisemitism and political organizing. She is the co-founder and co-president of StartUp Nation Montreal and a three-term elected Concordia Student Union councillor, where she has spent years pushing for institutional accountability.
COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-10-27 21:25:41 -0400I’m sure that many of the people interviewed would be pleased with what just happened in Brazil a few days ago. Lula da Silva stole the election and his opponent, Bolsinaro, is reported to have fled the country.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-10-27 21:18:08 -0400On a different website, someone suggested that Junior Trudeau’s election in 2015 was, in fact, a “colour revolution” managed by a certain politician in a certain country. A number of similar incidents occurred during this politician’s tenure. He and his cronies got what they wanted, but the citizens of the countries affected didn’t always fare so well.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-10-27 19:28:21 -0400Liberals believe in cheating. Any tactic, no matter how nefarious, is part of their political tool box. So interfering in America’s mid terms is all right with them. Anything to hurt Trump is their goal.