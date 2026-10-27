Should Canada interfere in US elections?

On Oct. 21, the US Embassy in Ottawa published a fact sheet listing what it says are examples of Canadians interfering in the American midterm elections on Nov. 3.

It points to Industry Minister Mélanie Joly saying Canada is putting pressure on American businesses “in key Republican states,” and to Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who campaigned in Florida in August for Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz ahead of her primary.

It also cites Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s $75-million anti-tariff ad campaign, a Canadian consul general appearing at a trade event with Democrats only, and federal billboards in mostly Republican states.

The embassy goes further, pointing to ordinary Canadian citizens convicted or charged with voting illegally in U.S. elections. It ends with a warning: “Americans decide America’s elections.”

The federal government denies any interference, but this week it told Canadian diplomats in the U.S. not to meet with midterm candidates.

Rebel News’ Anastasia Zorchinsky went to the streets outside the U.S. Embassy to ask Canadians: should Canada be able to interfere in American elections? And should Americans be able to influence ours?