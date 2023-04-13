Should sexuality be normalized amongst children in school? People react!

Send an email to Ontario's Education Minister Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce demanding he investigate the survey asking kids about their sexual identity. send an email

Recently we saw schools promoting gender ideology, sexual orientation and even sexuality, topics that are left open to the interpretation of the teacher. By doing so, schools are also providing all kinds of concerning books.

Those institutions that used to teach children curriculum topics like mathematics, English (grammar), geography, and so on have turned into a really different space for children.

These days, schools are all about teaching privilege, inclusivity and diversity, with mature subjects being taught to minors and very young children which have many parents concerned. Under this umbrella of inclusivity, schools are now lining their libraries with books that feature disturbing content, especially when it comes to elementary school.

Books about masturbation, books about sexual relations amongst peers, with pornographic images to accompany all of it.

As reported by my colleague in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey, children at least as young as four years old were reportedly sent home with an assignment instructing them to list discrete places in their household and draw areas where they could privately masturbate.

According to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “encouraging a child to masturbate or watch others masturbate” is an example of non-contact sexual abuse. But it seems that now this is being normalized as part of inclusive and diverse public education.

Are we crossing the line where the school goes beyond a parents' role? Is this appropriate and how much do parents really know about what goes on behind closed school doors?

It seems that parents are not really aware of what is being taught to their children in school!

I went in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal to question people about the normalization of sexuality among children. Most of the people that we asked agreed that we should normalize it but the limitation of age wasn’t the same to others.