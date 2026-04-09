Sickening spray on Ben Roberts-Smith exposes the left’s war on our heroes

The dramatic arrest of Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith at Sydney Airport this week has left patriotic Australians reeling.

The former SAS legend, charged with five counts of war crime murder over alleged incidents in Afghanistan more than a decade ago, was hauled off a flight in scenes that looked more like a political show trial than justice.

Yet while the nation grapples with the heavy cost, over $300 million of taxpayers’ money, and the brutal realities of combat few civilians will ever understand, one foul-mouthed online lefty has decided it’s the perfect moment to kick a war hero when he’s down.

Enter Friendly Jordies, the radical left-wing YouTuber who fancies himself a political commentator. He framed support for Roberts-Smith as controversial and took aim at those defending the war hero. The response from patriotic Australians was swift and brutal.

Our Soldiers Deserve Much Better 🤫🤯 pic.twitter.com/QU0qvmldtA — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 8, 2026

“I can't believe I ever liked you. You have been on a generational run for bad takes and jealous attacks. Maybe the intimidation worked on you. We need stronger, morally consistent young Australian voices rather than the old guard of controlled opposition you represent. Fade away,” one reply read.

Another replied: “Do you know who did "get away with it" the Muslims who burned your house. Common jordies L.”

Others called him out after comparing Roberts-Smith to Dezi Freeman, “Have you any idea what it takes to survive in the military in infantry? Let alone do it in an inhospitable environment against irregular enemy that is merciless and doesn't play by any rules. The comparison to the nutter cop killer in Victoria is a low blow mate.”

Roberts-Smith remains innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt, a far higher bar than the “balance of probabilities” that sank him in the defamation circus.

Sam is RIGHT… but totally HYPOCRITICAL 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8AR04Zysk6 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 9, 2026

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of The Opposition Podcast, I couldn’t agree more with former soldier Sam Bamford’s no-nonsense take. Sam ripped into the Australia-hating culture that sends our best into hellholes where the enemy hides behind women and kids, then judges them from the couch.

Even though I've been highly critical of Sam's pivot to appeal to the 'Woke Right' audience in Australia, he's spot on with this take.

Friendly Jordies isn’t some edgy comedian. He’s the voice of a radical left that loves tearing down our country’s finest while the rest of us watch in disgust. Ben Roberts-Smith put his life on the line for Australia. Let the courts do their job properly.

The rest of us should remember who the real heroes are.