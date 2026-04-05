Smoke devices thrown at Montreal church prompt scrutiny of extremist groups

Article written by Rebel News Staff

A recent incident involving smoke devices thrown inside a Montreal church is reigniting debate over extremist activity in Canada and how different groups are scrutinized.

The disruption occurred during an appearance by U.S. pastor Sean Feucht, prompting a swift evacuation of the church. While no serious injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns about public safety and the potential escalation of politically motivated disruptions.

Speaking with Ezra Levant, journalist Melanie Bennett, who has discovered that there is a left-wing equivalent to the group Second Sons, a so-called "active club" where left-wingers are taught to fight in a way that suggests that they should be scrutinized the same way the CBC is scrutinizing the far-right active clubs.

This attack highlights what she described as inconsistencies in how extremist groups are covered and monitored.

Bennett pointed to the existence of organized groups across the political spectrum, including a Toronto-area collective known as the Proletarian Fighting Arts Collective. While there is no confirmed evidence linking the group to violent acts, she noted similarities in rhetoric and structure to better-known right-wing “active clubs,” which have received more sustained media attention.

The discussion also touched on broader concerns about enforcement and public accountability, particularly in major urban centres such as Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, where political demonstrations have at times turned volatile.

The incident has added to ongoing questions about how authorities and media organizations assess threats, and whether current approaches adequately address all forms of politically motivated activity.

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