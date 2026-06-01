🔴 LIVE NOW: DEFUND THE ABC! Aussies rally after Grace Tame hire

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Rebel News Australia will be live from the ABC’s Southbank Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 2nd June at 12pm, where fed-up taxpayers are expected to gather to protest against the national broadcaster’s ongoing bias and demand real accountability.

The rally, organised by Allies for a Strong Australia, will run from 12pm to 1pm as concerned Australians send a clear message: stop using taxpayer dollars to push one-sided narratives. Despite receiving more than $1.2 billion in annual funding, the ABC faces decades of criticism for selective reporting, left-leaning framing, and failing to uphold impartial journalism.

🚨 ABC hires 'Globalise The Intifada' cheerleader Grace Tame as presenter, despite her extremist views and denial of rape atrocities against Jewish women on October 7.



The ABC has premiered Autistic AF with Grace Tame, a new podcast hosted by former Australian of the Year Grace… pic.twitter.com/1tv7STJVzH — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) June 2, 2026

Public frustration has grown stronger following the sudden resignation of ABC Director of News Justin Stevens. Many see this gathering as a timely opportunity for genuine reform at the broadcaster.

Protesters are calling for an end to forced taxpayer funding of biased content, stronger accountability, and a return to fair and balanced reporting. Public trust in the ABC continues to decline as many believe it now promotes ideology over journalism.

Rebel News Australia will bring you raw, on-the-ground livestream coverage including speeches and crowd reactions from Southbank.

Tune in Tuesday 2nd June from 12pm for the latest from the ground.