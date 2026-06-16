🔴 LIVE: Pauline Hanson takes on the National Press Club for the first time

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Rebel News Australia will be live as Senator Pauline Hanson delivers a major address to the National Press Club in Canberra.

For the first time in her 30-year political career, Pauline Hanson will address the National Press Club, stepping into the lion's den to face the same media establishment that has spent decades mocking, ridiculing and demonising her.

In what is expected to be a hard-hitting speech, Hanson will take her message directly to Australia's most influential journalists before facing their questions in a showdown many never thought would happen.

With One Nation surging in support and becoming impossible to ignore, the media can no longer dismiss Pauline Hanson from the sidelines.

Today, they'll have to face her directly.

Tune in live, join the conversation in the chat, and watch along with us as we break down every major moment in real time.