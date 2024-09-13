SPONSOR | A new Freedom Passport inspired by the Sermon on the Mount — carry His message wherever you go!

  • By Rebel News
  • September 13, 2024
  • sponsored

Remove Ads

Introducing a new SPECIAL EDITION Freedom Passport!

 

Freedom Passport — Kingdom of Heaven

What if the greatest teacher of all time framed His message as a constitution for a kingdom of love, faith, and freedom?

Inspired by Jesus’ teachings in the Sermon on the Mount, this special edition Freedom Passport captures the foundational truths of love and freedom for all.

It's a powerful reminder of Jesus’ call to love one another that you can carry with you every day.

 

Get Your Freedom Passport!

 

Free shipping on all orders in North America and international bulk purchases. Each purchase also includes a complimentary song download.

Freedom Passport

 

Get Your Freedom Passport!

 

Freedom Passport — Kingdom of Heaven

 

Join the movement, share the truth, and spread the love with your family and friends.

More from Freedom Passport

The original Freedom Passport comes in easy-to-read, pocket-sized booklets with versions containing the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Canadian Bill of Rights, and the U.S. Constitution.

Freedom Passport

 

Get Your Freedom Passport!

 

There's a mobile app too!

With the Freedom Passport App, you can discover the levels of freedom in 50 countries around the world and vote on the rights you value most.

Freedom Passport

 

Download the Freedom Passport App

 

Join our global community of passionate individuals who understand their rights and freedoms.

Become a premium member today and help us move toward a more informed society.

For additional information, visit our website at www.FreedomPassport.ca and order a Freedom Passport for yourself and all the freedom lovers you love.

Thank you for your support.  

Sincerely,

The Freedom Passport Team

 

Get Your Freedom Passport!

 

Freedom Passport

 

 

www.FreedomPassport.ca

COVID Vaccines freedom passport Free Speech sponsored Christianity
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
freedom pass redirect

FREEDOM PASSPORT

Know your rights and freedoms

Get yours now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.