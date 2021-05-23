City of Yarra councillor turns vile after getting exposed by Avi Yemini

City of Yarra councillor Stephen Jolly has taken to Twitter in response to my interview exposing him as an ignorant fool on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The facts:

  1. I introduced myself as Avi from Rebel News
  2. I clearly said I was calling for a story we were doing on his anti-Israel motion
  3. We did not "edit and chop" his words for publication.

Listen to the THREE phone calls yourself and decide.

I'm not sure claiming I told him I was a student helps his case much. Who swears at a child as he did?

This is how the internet is reacting the councillors tweet:

Australia Israel Hamas
  • By Avi Yemini

