City of Yarra councillor turns vile after getting exposed by Avi Yemini
City of Yarra councillor Stephen Jolly has taken to Twitter in response to my interview exposing him as an ignorant fool on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
This cowardly cunt rang me and said he was a school student. Definitely sounded like one with his pussy voice. I felt sorry for him and talked to him. He never said his was a rat and taped the convo to edit and chop for publication— Stephen Jolly (@stephenjolly99) May 22, 2021
The facts:
- I introduced myself as Avi from Rebel News
- I clearly said I was calling for a story we were doing on his anti-Israel motion
- We did not "edit and chop" his words for publication.
Listen to the THREE phone calls yourself and decide.
I'm not sure claiming I told him I was a student helps his case much. Who swears at a child as he did?
This is how the internet is reacting the councillors tweet:
We know who the real Coward is and it's not Avi . Filthy mouth Jolly , just putrid ! .— claudette (@claudet19416691) May 23, 2021
Seriously this is a councilor? Very classy 👏— Ann Karsaw (@sawchuk_karen) May 23, 2021
can understand bad language coming from the peanut gallery (including myself) but from an elected people's representative?? really??..the more this bloke talks & tweets the bigger the hole he digs for himself..— NMGSports (@NMGSports) May 23, 2021
😂😂😂 this is gold. I genuinely thought this was a parody account or something. Are you really on the Yarra Council 😂😂😂😂. Amazing— nothing but trouble (@teemothy) May 23, 2021
Strange, I've just listened to the audio and he said he was from Rebel Media.— Finest-Kind 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@FinestKind6) May 23, 2021
Umm Stephen, there’s a video of the conversation and he clearly introduced himself.— Jay Deks (@DeksJay) May 23, 2021
Also, as a councillor I would assume your constituents would expect better from you. This is a poor and distasteful tweet.
You talk to a to students like ?— Triggerdavemport (@oneteam1dreammm) May 23, 2021
Jeez 🙄
Try be a better person
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.