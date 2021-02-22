Stephen Miller: Biden’s immigration plan would “erase the very essence of America’s nationhood”

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Stephen Miller, the former top Trump White House advisor on immigration, says that President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda will “fundamentally erase the essence of America’s nationhood.”

“The reason why I have studied immigration so closely is because it’s so fundamental to what it is to be a nation, the right of the people living in a country to decide who enters that country, on what conditions, for how long, and how to establish national boundaries and borders. That’s fundamental to what it means to be a country,” said Miller in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

“The legislation put forward by President Biden and congressional Democrats would fundamentally erase the very essence of America’s nationhood,” he added. “For the first time, I believe in human history, this legislation proposes sending applications to previously deported illegal immigrants and giving them the chance to reenter the country on a rapid path to citizenship. This is unheard of.”

“These are the people that ICE officers, at great time and expense, found, large numbers of them with criminal records, returned to their home countries at taxpayer expense. And now we’re going to have the secretary of state and homeland security mailing applications for readmission and amnesty to previously deported illegal immigrants?” Miller added.

“This is madness,” said Miller, who was a key figure in Trump’s immigration policies. “Now, this is on top of the fact that the current administration has already dismantled border security, canceling President Trump’s historic agreements with Mexico and with the Northern Triangle countries, restoring catch and release, and, additionally, gutting interior enforcement, issuing a memo preventing ICE from removing the vast majority of criminal illegal immigrants that it encounters.”

Miller stated his belief that the Biden administration is “engaged in a fraudulent representation to the court in the Texas litigation, because they are claiming this is a resources issue,” adding that he knows “for a fact” that ICE “has the resources to remove these public safety threats.”

“This is a policy choice disguised falsely to the court and to the country as a resource issue. That is a lie. And it’s a lie that threatens public safety,” Miller said.