Former NHL player Steve McKenna removes jersey from Cambridge arena in protest of vax mandate

YouTube / ﻿Belinda Karahalios

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

MPP for Cambridge, Ont. Belinda Karahalios and former NHL player Steve McKenna spoke out this week against what they called "exclusionary mandates" that prevent unvaccinated parents from accompanying their children into arenas to play sports.

McKenna, now a lawyer, enjoyed eight seasons as an NHL forward, playing over 350 games in the top-flight league, followed by stints "playing and coaching around the world."

During his speech, McKenna remarked that in "Europe, Asia and even Russia, nothing [he] experienced in those other countries compared to what we're experiencing here in Canada."

Our government shouldn't be robbing kids of the ability to play sports and it's good to see former players speaking out. https://t.co/lXiqXhdmEL — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) October 4, 2021

"Parents will be barred from entering the city-run arenas and recreation centres because of their medical status. This means I can't enter the very arena where my jersey hangs on the wall," McKenna continued.

The former hockey pro directed his comments towards Premier Doug Ford as he pointed out promises made by Ontario's leader regarding protecting children during the pandemic.

"It broke my heart when I had to ask the Minister of Sport and the Deputy City Manager of Cambridge to have my jersey removed from the arena because our family can't support a facility that is not accessible to all families."

New Blue Party MPP Karahalios was also joined by a group of hockey parents and children who are concerned by the 'vaccine passport' requirements in the city.