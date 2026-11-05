Stop Islamic Domination petition heads to Regina City Hall

More than 9,000 Canadians have signed Rebel News' petition to Stop Islamic Domination. All 70 pages are now in the mail to Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski and city council.

The campaign began in June. On June 19, Regina City Jamia Masjid broadcast the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, from rooftop speakers for the first time. The mosque sits just across the street from City Hall.

For the first time ever in Regina’s downtown, the Muslim call to prayer was broadcasted over outdoor loudspeakers from the new Jamia Masjid mosque on 1900 block McIntyre. The broadcast test occurred at 1pm and lasted for just over three minutes. pic.twitter.com/ai668uD2Cx — Just Bins (@JustBins) June 20, 2026

City council never voted on the permit. The Regina Police Service issued it under the city's noise bylaw, and a source told Rebel News it never came before council for public discussion. As the backlash grew, police stepped up patrols around Muslim gathering places. They also said they would examine whether messages sent to the mosque amounted to hate crimes. The mosque paused its broadcasts, and in early August police reissued the permit on a week-to-week basis.

Regina mosque granted weekly permits to resume outdoor call to prayer



In a statement to Global News, the Regina Police Service said the mosque submitted information gathered through a neighbourhood survey conducted last month. Based on that information, police determined the… — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 5, 2026

We launched StopIslamicDomination.com on June 25. The petition asks the mayor and council to revoke the permit and enforce the noise bylaw equally, with no religious exemptions. Police grant the permit, but council writes the bylaw and has the power to change it. Ward 1's Dan Rashovich has said the call to prayer should be kept "within the walls."

Two city councillors spoke to the press yesterday regarding the new downtown mosque’s outdoor call to prayer broadcast. The mosque has filed for their noise permit renewal with the Regina Police service, and will be submitting their own community survey results. Noise permits are… pic.twitter.com/nBjdMJSSbW — Just Bins (@JustBins) July 18, 2026

Over the summer, the petition became the call to action in many of my reports across Ontario. Each one raised the same question about who gets special treatment in Canada's public spaces.

Carleton University admitted and funded an Iranian PhD student whom CSIS had flagged as a security threat. At North York's Ashura march, the only person arrested was a counter-protester carrying an Israeli flag. Bathurst and Sheppard residents have spent years defending their neighbourhood from weekly pro-Hamas and pro-regime rallies. A memorial for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei erupted in chants of "Death to America." And at the U.S. Consulate, pro-regime demonstrators blasted amplified sound while free-Iran protesters were told to quiet down.

The Regina permit was approved without a council debate, a public hearing or a vote. This petition puts Canadians' objections on the record, in writing. Asking for one noise bylaw that applies to every faith equally isn't hate. It's equality under the law.

The package was sent with signature confirmation, and we'll follow up on what City Hall does with it.

You can still add your name at StopIslamicDomination.com.