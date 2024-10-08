Support for B.C. NDP dwindles as Conservatives attempt to flip province: Drea Humphrey
Drea Humphrey joins The Ezra Levant Show for a look at the hotly contested race between New Democrats and Conservatives in British Columbia, as both parties vie to form the next provincial government.
Despite holding a commanding lead in the early days of British Columbia's election campaign, Premier David Eby's NDP has seen the upstart B.C. Conservatives quickly make the race a neck-and-neck contest.
Rebel News' B.C. Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey joined Monday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a look at the twists and turns that have brought us to this point and what issues are top of mind for voters ahead of polls opening.
Focusing on how the Eby's NDP have shifted positions on some key issues in the race, Drea told Ezra:
We're actually seeing some flip-flopping, that's sort of the nickname that Conservatives have given incumbent Premier David Eby, is Flip-flopping Eby. Because he's actually, in some ways, becoming more conservative-like.
For example, he's now saying he will implement involuntary care for those who are a threat to themselves, a threat to others or they're so hooked on drugs they can't make proper decisions.
There have been many — families in particular, parents who have lost their children to overdoses — that have been begging for that. That is something the Conservatives said they were going to do, now you see Eby saying they're going to do it shortly after a 13-year-old girl, Brianna MacDonald, died in an Abbottsford homeless encampment.
