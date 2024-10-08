Support for B.C. NDP dwindles as Conservatives attempt to flip province: Drea Humphrey

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Despite holding a commanding lead in the early days of British Columbia's election campaign, Premier David Eby's NDP has seen the upstart B.C. Conservatives quickly make the race a neck-and-neck contest.

Rebel News' B.C. Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey joined Monday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a look at the twists and turns that have brought us to this point and what issues are top of mind for voters ahead of polls opening.

Focusing on how the Eby's NDP have shifted positions on some key issues in the race, Drea told Ezra: