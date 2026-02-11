Tamara Lich announces Alberta independence tour

I'm thrilled to announce that I'm heading out on tour to talk about all things Alberta independence with two of my favourite authors and journalists, Sheila Gunn Reid and Cory Morgan.

We're doing nine cities across the province of Alberta to talk all things Alberta independence. You can expect live presentations from each of us, a panel discussion on independence, a Q&A, as well as a book-signing and meet-and-greet following each of the events.

For more information, to reserve your ticket, or to find out if we'll be coming to your community, visit IndependenceTour.com.