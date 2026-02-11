Tamara Lich announces Alberta independence tour
The Independence Tour brings Rebel News on the road across Alberta for a live, in-person series of events focused on the province’s future, its rights, and its place in Confederation.
I'm thrilled to announce that I'm heading out on tour to talk about all things Alberta independence with two of my favourite authors and journalists, Sheila Gunn Reid and Cory Morgan.
We're doing nine cities across the province of Alberta to talk all things Alberta independence. You can expect live presentations from each of us, a panel discussion on independence, a Q&A, as well as a book-signing and meet-and-greet following each of the events.
For more information, to reserve your ticket, or to find out if we'll be coming to your community, visit IndependenceTour.com.
Tamara Lich
After becoming a central figure during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada’s pandemic response. Thrust into the national spotlight as the movement unfolded and the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich faced the consequences of government overreach firsthand. Now reporting with Rebel News, she draws on that experience to cover government actions and political movements with a focus on stories often dismissed or distorted by legacy media.https://x.com/LichTamara
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-11 19:17:43 -0500 FlagI hope the tour comes to Redwater or Smoky Lake. Edmonton is too far away for my friends to drive.