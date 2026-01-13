Tamara Lich fighting for freedom with Rebel News on streets of Canada

Tamara Lich joins The Ezra Levant Show to discuss her new role with Rebel News and how she's taking her fight for freedom to campuses and streets across Canada.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   January 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Since wrapping up the longest mischief trial in Canadian history, Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, hasn't given up her fight for liberty.

In her new role with Rebel News, Tamara will be using her firsthand experience to connect with regular, everyday Canadians through her speaking events and reporting duties all across the country.

She visited Toronto on Monday to film her first report, where she heard residents' thoughts on the state of free speech in Canada, and joined The Ezra Levant Show to share with viewers what that experience was like — and expanded on what other projects lie ahead.

Tamara said the Rebel News billboard truck, prominently displaying a question about free speech, drew the attention of Iranian activists who shared their stories of struggling for freedom under the oppressive Islamist regime.

With more conversations about freedom ahead, Tamara acknowledged that right-leaning public figures face security threats, most prominently through the assassination of American activist Charlie Kirk.

“When you get to the point in society where you have politicians and people in places of leadership and power advocating for violence against people that they don't agree with, it's very concerning,” she said, adding she's received numerous threats online.

Ezra detailed how Rebel News is familiar with these sorts of security threats and will take the necessary precautions to keep her safe. 

For those concerned about Tamara's work with Rebel News potentially violating the terms of her sentence stemming from the Freedom Convoy protest, Ezra said he wanted to “put viewers at ease.”

“I've promised you and I've promised our viewers that we would be extremely careful not to jeopardize your freedom,” Ezra told Tamara, noting she's “in constant touch” with her probation officer to avoid any issues over that might arise from her travel.

“It's actually pretty strict, but we are complying.”

As for what lies ahead, Ezra said he's excited for Tamara to serve as a “free speech ambassador” not just across Canada, but also around the world when events arise. “That's where I hope this goes,” he said.

“It's going to be a very exciting year,” Tamara replied.

HELP FUND THE TAMARA PROJECT!

Latest News

Tamara Lich is under house arrest — so how did we just hire her at Rebel News?

Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest.

She's only allowed to leave her home for medical appointments and church, and a few hours a week to buy groceries. She's not allowed to go out for dinner or visit friends or even go for a walk.

But there is another exception: she can leave her home for work.

So, with the guidance of Tamara's lawyer, Rebel News has offered Tamara a formal job as our new Community Ambassador. We sent the job offer to Tamara's probation officer, and walked her through it, line by line — including the parts about Tamara travelling. And to our relief, the probation officer approved it!

Tamara is going to go to events representing Rebel News, she'll write a new book and do a book tour too. And the most important part of Tamara's job will be our upcoming campus tour, where Tamara will go town by town, talking to young people about freedom and hope.

She is such a good role model and such a positive person, we truly think she'll help us win the battle of ideas with young people.

Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists. Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can't have that happen to our Tamara.

So we've promised Tamara that we will protect her.

We will have professional security guards with her when she goes out in public to do journalism.

And when she goes on campus, we'll have at least four guards assigned just to protect her personally, and more to secure the larger venue.

It's outrageous that police and campus security won't protect conservatives. No other journalists or activists in Canada have to hire private security guards to keep them safe. At Rebel News, it's actually one of our largest expenses. It's unfair, but that's the world we live in.

Will you help me keep Tamara safe on her speaking tour?

Please help us fund the security costs for Tamara Lich's travel as our new community ambassador. Let's help Tamara and help keep her safe, too.

Amount
$
DONATE

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.