Tamara Lich fighting for freedom with Rebel News on streets of Canada

Since wrapping up the longest mischief trial in Canadian history, Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, hasn't given up her fight for liberty.

In her new role with Rebel News, Tamara will be using her firsthand experience to connect with regular, everyday Canadians through her speaking events and reporting duties all across the country.

She visited Toronto on Monday to film her first report, where she heard residents' thoughts on the state of free speech in Canada, and joined The Ezra Levant Show to share with viewers what that experience was like — and expanded on what other projects lie ahead.

Tamara said the Rebel News billboard truck, prominently displaying a question about free speech, drew the attention of Iranian activists who shared their stories of struggling for freedom under the oppressive Islamist regime.

With more conversations about freedom ahead, Tamara acknowledged that right-leaning public figures face security threats, most prominently through the assassination of American activist Charlie Kirk.

“When you get to the point in society where you have politicians and people in places of leadership and power advocating for violence against people that they don't agree with, it's very concerning,” she said, adding she's received numerous threats online.

Ezra detailed how Rebel News is familiar with these sorts of security threats and will take the necessary precautions to keep her safe.

For those concerned about Tamara's work with Rebel News potentially violating the terms of her sentence stemming from the Freedom Convoy protest, Ezra said he wanted to “put viewers at ease.”

“I've promised you and I've promised our viewers that we would be extremely careful not to jeopardize your freedom,” Ezra told Tamara, noting she's “in constant touch” with her probation officer to avoid any issues over that might arise from her travel.

“It's actually pretty strict, but we are complying.”

As for what lies ahead, Ezra said he's excited for Tamara to serve as a “free speech ambassador” not just across Canada, but also around the world when events arise. “That's where I hope this goes,” he said.

“It's going to be a very exciting year,” Tamara replied.