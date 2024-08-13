Tamara Lich Trial: The longest-running mischief case in Commonwealth history continues

The marathon trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, raising questions about political motivations and legal processes.

  By Rebel News
  August 13, 2024
  News

The trial of Freedom Convoy organiser Tamara Lich has officially become the longest-running mischief trial in the history of the Commonwealth, surpassing even terrorism and murder trials.

Lich, alongside her co-accused Chris Barber, has faced charges related to the convoy for nearly two and a half years, with Lich herself enduring 49 days in prison.

The trial has dragged on for about a year, leading many to believe that the process is the punishment, raising concerns about the political motivations behind the prosecution, with critics pointing out that the decision to prosecute Lich and extend the trial rests with the provincial government, not federal authorities.

The Democracy Fund, has been instrumental in raising funds to back Lich’s defence. Despite the ordeal, Lich’s supporters remain optimistic, with hopes that she will eventually be acquitted.

