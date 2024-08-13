Tamara Lich Trial: The longest-running mischief case in Commonwealth history continues
The marathon trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, raising questions about political motivations and legal processes.
The trial of Freedom Convoy organiser Tamara Lich has officially become the longest-running mischief trial in the history of the Commonwealth, surpassing even terrorism and murder trials.
Just landed in Ottawa with @sarahcstock. We’ll be live-tweeting the ongoing trial of @LichTamara, already the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024
We’re also crowdfunding Tamara’s legal bills which are huge. Please help with that at https://t.co/j0CG3ksEfq. pic.twitter.com/oZm9OcBK26
Lich, alongside her co-accused Chris Barber, has faced charges related to the convoy for nearly two and a half years, with Lich herself enduring 49 days in prison.
Tamara Lich’s legal team arrives at the court, led by Lawrence Greenspon.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 13, 2024
They stand with Tamara against the unlimited resources of the state — police, prosecutors, politicians and most of the press.
Help even the odds by crowdfunding her lawyers at https://t.co/j0CG3ktc4Y. pic.twitter.com/GqkrLrML29
The trial has dragged on for about a year, leading many to believe that the process is the punishment, raising concerns about the political motivations behind the prosecution, with critics pointing out that the decision to prosecute Lich and extend the trial rests with the provincial government, not federal authorities.
‘They’re all committing the same mischief, they’re all committing the same intimidation, they’re all committing the same obstruction, because they were acting as a group,’ the prosecutor says, referring to EVERY single freedom convoy protester!— Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) August 13, 2024
The Democracy Fund, has been instrumental in raising funds to back Lich’s defence. Despite the ordeal, Lich’s supporters remain optimistic, with hopes that she will eventually be acquitted.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.