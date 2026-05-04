The Conservative Party has an Alberta problem — a big one

A new Act for Alberta poll shows something remarkable: 66% of Conservative Party of Canada supporters in Alberta support independence; 51% strongly support it. Another 15% somewhat support it.

That is not a fringe. That is not a handful of angry keyboard warriors. That is the federal Conservatives' Western engine room looking at Confederation and saying: maybe this deal is done.

And that explains something important about the way Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservatives talk about Alberta independence.

They oppose it, of course. They have to. The Conservative Party of Canada cannot win without Alberta. Take Alberta out of Confederation and the CPC loses its safest seats, its donor base, its volunteer army, and its moral claim to represent Western Canada.

Without Alberta, there may never be another Conservative government in Ottawa again. So yes, they are against independence. But notice what they are not doing.

They are not going full Liberal-style Project Fear. They are not screaming that Albertans are stupid, racist, reckless, dangerous separatists who need to be shamed back into line.

Why? Because they can read a poll.

If two-thirds of your own Alberta supporters back independence, you cannot sneer at them without blowing up your own base. You cannot smear them as extremists when they are your riding presidents, your donors, your door-knockers, your sign crews, your voters.

So, the CPC is trapped.

Ottawa needs Alberta to stay. But Alberta conservatives are increasingly asking: what exactly are we staying for?