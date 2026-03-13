Former premier scaremongering over Alberta independence

Jason Kenney's efforts to scare Albertans away from separatism are “alienating” the Conservative base, said Sheila Gunn Reid.

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  |   March 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Jason Kenney took to social media to warn voters in Alberta that supporting separatism is fuelling growth for the Liberals in the province.

“To those who imagine that a separation referendum will increase Alberta’s leverage in Ottawa: in fact you’re just going to end up electing more Liberal MPs in Alberta,” the former premier wrote on X in reponse to findings from Abacus Data and pollster David Coletto.

“The vast majority of Albertans want us to lead Canada, not leave it. Dividing Albertans weakens our province.”

On Wednesday's edition of the Western Canada focused Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle and Tamara Lich said Kenney was out of touch with Conservative Albertans.

Disputing what the results show, Sheila said “it doesn't show a coalescing of opposition around the Liberals.” Kenney is “too deranged in his anti-independent sentiment to notice what he's doing with this Project Fear campaign.”

What the numbers “actually say,” Sheila explained, is that people like Kenney are “alienating” the Conservative base by consistently insulting independence supporters.

“The Conservative base is independence minded; quit crapping all over them and treat them with respect, like Danielle Smith is doing,” she continued, contrasting the current premier's approach to Kenney.

“It's egregious and unforgivable,” said Lise, slamming Kenney for spouting a narrative that would fit among the views shared on CBC.

The former premier has a “terrible attitude” added Tamara, saying he's “turned into a big disappointment” over the years. “It shocks me how he can disparage Albertans,” she said, also praising Premier Smith for the way she's navigated the separatism issue.

People like Kenney “think we don't know better,” and are acting like “they're our parents, they're our keepers, we're just not smart enough to figure this stuff out on our own.”

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