The Globe and Mail tries to redefine journalism in snarky letter about Menzies arrest

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra read a letter from Shannon Proudfoot, a Globe and Mail columnist, asking for details about the egregious arrest of Rebel News' David Menzies.

In this letter, Proudfoot seemed to disagree with Menzies being roughed up and arrested by Chrystia Freeland's bodyguards for asking her questions, but made it clear that the Globe and Mail doesn't consider Menzies to be a journalist, and claimed his questions are 'rude.'

Ezra questioned what the Globe and Mail's criteria for journalism is:

They literally described what he did- put a microphone to a public person in a public place, asking about a public controversy, and record the answer- that is literally the definition of journalism. And they don't make any argument or explanation why they don't think so, other than they just ought to be able to say who is and isn't a journalist, they don't even try to be convincing. That's sort of pitiful.

He read out part of his response to the legacy media journalist: