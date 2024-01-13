The Globe and Mail tries to redefine journalism in snarky letter about Menzies arrest
In a message to Ezra, the legacy media outlet correspondent said that David Menzies' arrest by the RCMP was wrong, but he is not a 'real journalist' and the way he questioned Freeland was 'rude.'
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on January 12, 2024.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra read a letter from Shannon Proudfoot, a Globe and Mail columnist, asking for details about the egregious arrest of Rebel News' David Menzies.
In this letter, Proudfoot seemed to disagree with Menzies being roughed up and arrested by Chrystia Freeland's bodyguards for asking her questions, but made it clear that the Globe and Mail doesn't consider Menzies to be a journalist, and claimed his questions are 'rude.'
Ezra questioned what the Globe and Mail's criteria for journalism is:
They literally described what he did- put a microphone to a public person in a public place, asking about a public controversy, and record the answer- that is literally the definition of journalism. And they don't make any argument or explanation why they don't think so, other than they just ought to be able to say who is and isn't a journalist, they don't even try to be convincing. That's sort of pitiful.
He read out part of his response to the legacy media journalist:
I think it's unseemly that your first question is about money. You work for Canada's richest oligarch, David Thompson, who nonetheless takes millions of dollars in journalism subsidies from the taxpayer every year. Rebel News has no such benefactor and we don't take money from the taxpayer. I note that Chris Freeland used to work for Mr. Thompson, but even he couldn't afford her losses for long.
As a rule, we don't disclose the amount we raised for legal battles, as it is privileged information that we do not want the opposing party to know. As well, we do not know in advance how much any litigation will cost, because the Liberal government has shown a willingness to spend anything necessary to fight us. I believe there is little chance we'll raise enough to cover our legal fees.
But we absolutely plan to litigate. Besides being falsely arrested and detained, David was physically roughed up, handcuffed frog-marched to a police car, handcuffed again, and driven away and dropped off at some strange location. Why did they smash his face against the wall? Why did they handcuff him? Is a 61-year-old man with two artificial hips repeatedly saying he means no harm, really such a threat to half a dozen armed police?
You pose a theory that this was a lone, "overenthusiastic" cop. But it wasn't just one cop, was it? And it wasn't quite as accidental as you state. Watch the video again closely: The bald cop maneuvered himself into place deliberately moving into David's way. And then he and another bearded cop immediately lied about it and not one of them said "guys, it's no big deal. He just brushed up against you inadvertently." Freeland didn't say that either.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.