Neglect, decay and MAID: The Liberal legacy on our military

While Justin Trudeau posed for photo ops with soldiers and championed “Canadian values,” the actual state of our Armed Forces has deteriorated into crisis.

From failing to meet NATO spending targets to allowing critical equipment and infrastructure to rot, the Liberals have systematically undermined Canada’s ability to defend itself. Procurement delays have become a national embarrassment — remember the 88 new fighter jets promised back in 2015? Still waiting.

Morale has tanked, recruitment is in free fall and retention is dismal. Military families are forced to navigate crumbling housing, underfunded benefits and a culture of political correctness that punishes warriors for not toeing the woke line and comprises readiness.

Worse yet, Veterans Affairs Canada, the agency meant to care for injured veterans, has been caught offering medical assistance in dying to struggling soldiers — an insult to those who deserve real help, not a morbid band-aid.

Now, after a decade of budgetary neglect and ideological interference, the very party that broke the Canadian Armed Forces has the nerve to claim they’ll fix it. The Liberals are not the saviors of our military — they’re the saboteurs.

Canada’s men and women in uniform deserve leaders who won’t treat them like disposable props or liabilities. The rot needs to stop — before there’s nothing left to salvage.

GUEST: Podcaster and CAF veteran Mark Meinke joins the show tonight to discuss the CAF's decade of darkness under the Liberals and what comes next for Canada and the CAF should the Conservatives win the next election.