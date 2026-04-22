Tom Harris: Is Canada’s '2x warming' claim built on bad data?

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Tonight on The Gunn Show, we’re taking aim at one of the most repeated climate talking points in the country: the claim that Canada is warming at twice the global average.

Sounds dramatic. Sounds definitive. But is it true?

Joining me tonight is Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada, who says this headline-grabbing claim is built on shaky foundations, selective data, and assumptions the federal government has long known about.

We’ll ask the obvious question few in the media seem interested in: how do you even calculate a “global average temperature” in the first place?

The Earth doesn’t have one thermostat. It has oceans, deserts, mountains, forests, cities and polar regions, all with radically different conditions. What gets sold to the public as a precise global number is actually a statistical estimate built from scattered measurements, adjusted records, sparse northern coverage, satellite inputs, and modelled gap-filling.

That may make for clean press releases. It doesn’t make for simple certainty.

So why are politicians presenting complex estimates as settled fact? And are taxpayers being pushed into costly policy based on numbers most people never get to question?

If the science is solid, it should survive scrutiny.

If the data is flawed, Canadians deserve to know.