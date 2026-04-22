Tom Harris: Is Canada’s '2x warming' claim built on bad data?
What if the claim relies on selective data and uncertain modelling, not settled fact?
Tonight on The Gunn Show, we’re taking aim at one of the most repeated climate talking points in the country: the claim that Canada is warming at twice the global average.
Sounds dramatic. Sounds definitive. But is it true?
Joining me tonight is Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada, who says this headline-grabbing claim is built on shaky foundations, selective data, and assumptions the federal government has long known about.
We’ll ask the obvious question few in the media seem interested in: how do you even calculate a “global average temperature” in the first place?
The Earth doesn’t have one thermostat. It has oceans, deserts, mountains, forests, cities and polar regions, all with radically different conditions. What gets sold to the public as a precise global number is actually a statistical estimate built from scattered measurements, adjusted records, sparse northern coverage, satellite inputs, and modelled gap-filling.
That may make for clean press releases. It doesn’t make for simple certainty.
So why are politicians presenting complex estimates as settled fact? And are taxpayers being pushed into costly policy based on numbers most people never get to question?
If the science is solid, it should survive scrutiny.
If the data is flawed, Canadians deserve to know.
COMMENTS
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Deborah R commented 2026-04-23 00:25:53 -0400 FlagExcellent interview with Tom Harris, Sheila. I love to hear someone cut through the BS and just tell it like it is. And BTW, your testimony on committee in defense of independent journalists was just awesome!
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Matt Abrahams commented 2026-04-22 22:30:11 -0400Temperature is not a constant; it is continuously changing. No two places have the same temperature. When it is daytime and warmer on one half of the world, it is nighttime and cooler on the other half. When it is summer and warmer on one half of the world, it is winter and cooler on the other half. So, how do you determine what the “global temperature” and the “global rate of warming” is?