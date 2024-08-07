The Jasper fires were natural and mismanagement, not climate change

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Sheila Gunn Reid DONATE: Help Jasper! Rebel News is crowdfunding emergency relief funds to help the wildfire-stricken people of Jasper, Alberta. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Please chip in a donation here to help out. DONATE E-transfer (Canada):

Decades of fire suppression and lack of quick action on pine beetle damage left Jasper National Park with a high fuel load. It fed a nearly unstoppable "wall of fire."

As wildfires continue to rage through Jasper National Park, the small town of Hinton, just east of Jasper, has become a hub of activity.

A mobile command center has been set up there to coordinate efforts to combat numerous fires. Meanwhile, Jasper remains closed to the public, with emergency crews working tirelessly to contain the fires that have already destroyed a third of the town.

Guilbeault says "years of forest management" paid off in Jasper.



30% of the town burned.



30% of the town burned.

His own ministry's 2022 Jasper Park Mgmt Plan says not enough was done to clear pine beetle fuel load out of the park. Feds were warned in 2017 about potential for a catastrophe…

The devastation has sparked a wave of criticism, with much of the blame directed at the federal government. Many argue that this disaster could have been mitigated or even prevented altogether if proper measures had been taken.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, whose ministry oversees Parks Canada, claims his people did everything possible to mitigate the damage to the historic Jasper townsite.

That assertion has done little to appease residents, who feel the government dropped the ball.

For years, experts and locals alike warned these dead trees were a ticking time bomb. But the bureaucratic negligence was too much to overcome.

As early as 2017, even the mayor of Jasper sounded the alarm on the growing number of dead trees left standing in the park.

Parks Canada officials noted the danger of dead trees in Jasper to cause devastating wildfires.



Parks Canada officials noted the danger of dead trees in Jasper to cause devastating wildfires.

In Feb 2020.

