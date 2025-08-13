Sask. Court of Appeal greenlights activists' challenge to Parents' Bill of Rights

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On tonight’s episode of The Gunn Show, we’re digging into the latest development in the fight over parental rights in Saskatchewan.

The province’s Parents’ Bill of Rights — which forces schools to get parental consent before kids under 16 can change their names or pronouns — is under attack by federally funded sex-activist groups and teachers’ unions.

This week, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled those activists can take their constitutional challenge forward, despite Premier Scott Moe using the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from Charter challenges for five years.

Here’s the good news: the law stays in effect while the case winds its way through the courts. Parents are still in the driver’s seat — at least for now.

Joining me to break it all down is Lise Merle, a Saskatchewan mom, parental rights advocate, and regular Rebel News contributor. We’ll talk about what this decision really means, why the activists are so desperate to keep parents out of the loop, and what’s next in this high-stakes fight for kids.

GUEST: Lise Merle, parental rights advocate.