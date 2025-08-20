Danielle Smith restores transparency on MLA expenses

Premier Danielle Smith has announced she’s reversing the sudden 'no-receipt' loophole that let MLAs claim expenses without showing a single shred of proof.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   August 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I’ve been telling you for years that politicians treat your money like their own slush fund. Well, here’s a small win for taxpayers: Premier Danielle Smith has announced she’s reversing the sudden “no-receipt” loophole that let MLAs claim expenses without showing a single shred of proof.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says this is the right move. As Kris Sims put it, taxpayers deserve to know if politicians are renting a Corolla or a Corvette on the public dime. I couldn’t agree more.

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, I sit down with Kris to talk about how this loophole ever got passed and why simple transparency matters when it comes to keeping politicians honest.

Watch my conversation with Kris Sims, and see how taxpayers are getting some accountability back in Alberta.

GUEST: Kris Sims, from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. 

