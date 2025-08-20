Danielle Smith restores transparency on MLA expenses

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

I’ve been telling you for years that politicians treat your money like their own slush fund. Well, here’s a small win for taxpayers: Premier Danielle Smith has announced she’s reversing the sudden “no-receipt” loophole that let MLAs claim expenses without showing a single shred of proof.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says this is the right move. As Kris Sims put it, taxpayers deserve to know if politicians are renting a Corolla or a Corvette on the public dime. I couldn’t agree more.

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, I sit down with Kris to talk about how this loophole ever got passed and why simple transparency matters when it comes to keeping politicians honest.

Watch my conversation with Kris Sims, and see how taxpayers are getting some accountability back in Alberta.

GUEST: Kris Sims, from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.